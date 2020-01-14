Deported Sex Offenders, MS-13 Member Arrested in Texas near Border

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector continue to apprehend previously deported sex offenders and gang members.

Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling the border near Roma, Texas, apprehended a man who illegally crossed the border on January 9 from Mexico into the U.S. The agents transported the man, later identified as a Salvadoran national, to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol officials.

During processing, the Salvadoran man admitted to being a member of the hyper-violent Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, officials stated. The Salvadoran gang member will be processed under Rio Grande Valley Sector guidelines.

A few days later, McAllen Station agents arrested another migrant who illegally crossed the border. During a records check on January 12, the McAllen Station Border Patrol agents discovered a criminal conviction by a Nebraska court for 1st-degree sexual assault, officials stated. The judge in the case sentenced the man to one year in state prison.

Later that day, Weslaco Station Border Patrol agents patrolling near Pharr, Texas, arrested a Honduran migrant who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for processing and a background investigation.

Records revealed that a Florida court in Jacksonville County convicted the man on charges of impregnating a girl under the age of 16 and battery. After the man pleaded guilty to the charges, the court sentenced him to serve one year and one day in state prison, border patrol officials stated.

Elsewhere on the border, Tucson Sector agents arrested two gang members and a violent previously deported criminal alien, Breitbart Texas reported.

Officials identified a Mexican national arrested on January 7 as having been convicted of kidnapping and “misconduct involving weapons,” officials stated. The agents also arrested an MS-13 gang member from Honduras and a Mexican man who is a documented Sureños gang member.