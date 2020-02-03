31 Migrants Rescued from Texas Border Town Stash House

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with other federal and local law enforcement agencies to disrupt an active human smuggling stash house operation. The raid resulted in the rescue of 31 migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol agents joined with ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Webb County Constable’s Office deputies, and the Webb County Attorney’s Office to carry out an “enforcement action” against a suspected Laredo neighborhood human smuggling stash house, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials. The raid on the suspected stash house resulting in 31 migrants being rescued from smugglers.

Officials reported the migrants came to the U.S. illegally from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Mexico, officials stated. Photos from the scene indicate both men and women who were being warehoused in the small home.

The raid followed a community tip about legally questionable activities in the residence.

Officials did not disclose if any human smugglers were arrested during the raid on January 27. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

