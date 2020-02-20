Political Journalist Kidnapped from Bar in Central Mexico  

A team of gunmen killed a bar employee and kidnapped the director of a political magazine in Central Mexico. The fate of the victim remains unknown.

The kidnapping took place on Wednesday night at a bar called Mexico Lindo in Cuernavaca, Morelos. While details have not been officially released, Proceso reports that a team of gunmen barged into the scene and killed one employee before kidnapping Adrian Fernandez Guerra, the director of a magazine called Perfil.

The journalist was celebrating his birthday at the time. Despite a large deployment of police to carry out searches, his fate remains unknown. Local news outlets quickly began publishing messages of solidarity, demanding his safe return.

The kidnapping comes on the same day that a team of gunmen shot and killed a radio personality in Ciudad Juarez.

Mexico is labeled one of the most dangerous places for journalists by the Committee to Protect Journalists. In 2019, Breitbart Texas reported on the murder of 11 journalists, while in 2018 there were 19 cases.

