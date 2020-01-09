Body of Murdered Mexican Journalist Found

Mexican authorities discovered the body of a previously kidnapped radio journalist from Michoacán. His death marks the first murder of its kind in 2020. Authorities have not released a motive for the murder.

This week, the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office confirmed the discovery of the remains of Fidel Avila Gomez, a journalist from Michoacán. The Mexican journalist went missing in late November. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that the killer shot the victim several times. The decedent’s body was badly decomposed by the time authorities discovered it.

FIDEL ÁVILA GÓMEZ ha sido localizado. Gracias por tu apoyo.#FGEMich pic.twitter.com/2SYsMkNvmY — Fiscalía General del Estado de Michoacán (@FiscaliaMich) January 8, 2020

Case information revealed that Avila was last seen on November 29 in Huetamo, Michoacán. He went there to collect fees for his work as a radio personality and presenter. On December 2, the Michoacán AG’s Office officially reported the case as a missing person and sent out multiple notices on social media.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jesus Ramirez Cuevas, the spokesman for Mexico’s president, sent a tweet expressing his condolences to Avila’s family. He claimes the government would work to bring about justice.

Nuestras condolencias a familiares y amigos de Fidel Ávila Gómez, periodista de Michoacán. Lamentamos su asesinato profundamente. Continuaremos trabajando por la libertad de expresión y un México en paz con justicia. — Jesús Ramírez Cuevas (@JesusRCuevas) January 9, 2020

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexico is designated as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists by various press freedom organizations. Most of the murders and attacks on media workers in this country go unpunished. During 2019, Breitbart Texas documented the murders of 11 Mexican journalists and media workers. In 2018, the figure reached 19 cases — most remain unsolved.

In a 2019 report, the international press freedom organization Article 19 documented 249 aggressions on Mexican journalists and media workers. Those ranged from kidnappings and shootings to threats from public officials or crime bosses, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Jose Luis Lara from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.