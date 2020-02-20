Radio Journalist Killed by Gunmen in Mexican Border City

A group of gunmen shot a radio personality outside her home in Ciudad Juarez, which abuts El Paso, Texas. The murder marks the second for a journalist in Mexico in 2020. Last year, the country suffered 11 similar homicides with most of the cases still unsolved.

The murder took place Tuesday evening in the Barreal neighborhood, the Crimes Against Women Unit of the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office revealed. According to authorities, 37-year-old Aracely Alcocer Carmona, better known by her radio name “Barbara Greco,” was standing outside of her home with her father when a group of unknown gunmen shot her.

The gunmen remain at large and authorities do not have a determined motive. Ciudad Juarez is just south of El Paso, Texas. The city has seen its share of violence as rival cartels have spent years trying to control the lucrative smuggling territory.

Alcocer’s murder comes at a time when international press freedom groups continue to call Mexico one of the most dangerous places to practice. In January, authorities in Michoacán discovered the body of Fidel Avila Gomez, a radio personality who had been kidnapped days before.

Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists publicly called out the Veracruz state police after some of its members assaulted journalists and fired into a crowd of protesters.

