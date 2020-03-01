Mexico Confirms 5th Coronavirus Case – Investigating 8 Others

Mexican health officials announced the country’s fifth confirmed case of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). The case is the fifth in five days as officials continue to investigate eight other suspicious cases. All of the positive test results in Mexico come from patients who recently returned from Italy.

On Sunday afternoon, health officials in the Mexican State of Chiapas announced in a press conference the fifth case of Covid-19, Mexico’s El Universal reported. The patient is described as an 18-year-old woman from Chiapas who had been studying in Italy. She is the roommate of a 20-year-old woman from the border state of Coahuila was confirmed on Saturday as the fourth case.

Jose Manuel Cruz Castellanos, the Health Secretary for Chiapas said the woman in under medical supervision at her home. They described her as asymptomatic. Due to her travel history and her attending the same school as the woman from Coahuila, health officials submitted a series of tests to their federal counterparts who revealed that the tests came back positive for Covid-19. Cruz Castellanos told reporters the school the woman attended and that she had been living in recently closed its doors as the virus began to spread in Italy.

The fifth case comes just one day after Breitbart Texas reported that the governor of the border state of Coahuila announced that a 20-year-old woman from his state had been studying in Milan and had tested positive for Covid-19. That woman has been quarantined, is under medical supervision, and is not believed to be in danger.

After several suspicious cases, Mexican health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Officials followed with an announcement on Friday and Saturday of two additional cases, Breitbart Texas reported. The first three cases are from a group of men who traveled to a convention in Bergamo, Italy. The men came in contact with an Italian man who had been living in Indonesia and contracted the virus.

According to Mexico’s Health Secretariat, authorities are looking at eight suspicious cases in multiple states that have not been confirmed as Covid-19 but have the potential to be. A series of tests will determine if those cases are confirmed in the coming days.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report