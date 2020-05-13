EXCLUSIVE: Narco-Terrorist Caught Planning to Bomb Mexican Border State Government Building

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – A Mexican narco-terrorist and his henchmen were preparing to blow up a government building before authorities intervened and seized packages of plastic explosives.

Breitbart Texas obtained exclusive information from U.S. law enforcement officials working in Mexico who were briefed on the matter. The intelligence explained an investigation into an independent criminal organization responsible for the terror plot.

The foiled plan called for the use of explosives in a government building. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the Nuevo Leon State Investigation’s Agency (AEI) raided homes and questioned individuals reportedly connected to the plot.

As part of the organized crime investigation, authorities arrested a cartel henchman named Juan Antonio Aguilar González, who kept several packages of plastic explosives in his vehicle. His arrest occurred at a shopping center in the suburb of Escobedo.

Almost simultaneously, authorities arrested Gonzalez’s boss, Adrián Alfonso “El Trailer” Castillo Miguel, a previous high-ranking member with Los Zetas before starting his own regional organization. El Trailer is described by intelligence officials as having operational control over the municipalities of Salinas Victoria, El Carmen, Hidalgo, and Mina. The working theory suggests El Trailer ordered the terror attack as payback against rivals and corrupt officials in northern Mexico.

On Tuesday night, Mexican federal and state authorities booked El Trailer and his henchman into the Apodaca state prison.

El Trailer spent several years in prison on charges tied to his role as a high-ranking member of Los Zetas. It remains unclear when he was released. In 2018, several inmates at the Topo Chico state prison outed El Trailer for running an extortion scheme.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Tony Aranda from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report