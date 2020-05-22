Mexico Ranks 10th in Coronavirus Fatalities

The climb in Coronavirus-related deaths in Mexico elevates the nation to the number 10 spot globally. Despite widespread allegations of under-counting cases and mislabeling causes of death, the country managed to bump Canada and the Netherlands in a matter of days.

Some of the alarming figures come from Mexico’s daily news conference where Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell revealed a total of 6,510 fatalities and 59,567 confirmed cases nationwide since the pandemic started. Since Monday, Mexico added 1,333 new deaths.

Al 21 de mayo de 2020 hay 59,567 casos confirmados, 12,905 confirmados activos y 33,291 sospechosos por #COVID19. Se han registrado 108,980 negativos, 6,510 defunciones confirmadas, 769 defunciones sospechosas y fueron estudiadas 201,838 personas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/VSEKxifhr1 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) May 22, 2020

The number 9 global spot in fatalities is held by Iran with 7,300 deaths. Just like China, the Middle Eastern nation stands accused of suppressing true totals.

The climbing death toll in Mexico comes as Lopez Gatell and staff are widely accused of downplaying the pandemic. A recent study by a Mexican NGO revealed that in Mexico City alone, officials only documented one-third of the Coronavirus-related fatalities. Lopez Gatell also admitted that some of his figures only accounted for cases in government hospitals. The discrepancy in counts pushed some states to release their own.

