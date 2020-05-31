George Floyd Protesters Vandalize, Deface Texas Capitol

Photos taken at the Texas Capitol on Saturday show protestors vandalizing the historical building and State grounds. The incidences occurred as George Floyd protesters turned violent in the capital city.

Demonstrators painted graffiti on a Capitol door and tagged other items around the legislative building.

A group of protesters toppled a historic fountain replica that is used by visitors and others. Those who overturned the fountain were captured in photographs as they damaged it.

Lest we overlook who did this and blame it on POC. pic.twitter.com/WDJWq3XrAR — Gloria Vera-Bedolla (@GloriaVeraBedo1) May 30, 2020

Breitbart Texas reported that the protest on Saturday turned violent when instigators smashed the window of a Department of Public Safety trooper vehicle and turned a patrol car on its side.

Our @KVUE photographer says he witnessed a mob of people attacking a @TxDPS trooper at the State Capitol as well as a rock thrown through the window of a DPS car during #austinprotest — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) May 30, 2020

Protestors descended on a DPS trooper car parked outside of the Governor’s mansion and broke out its windows.

JUST NOW at Governor’s Mansion: Protesters tagged a @CapMetroATX bus and smashed windows of @TxDPS car @KVUE pic.twitter.com/4fwvx3lQlr — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) May 30, 2020

One of the protestors was pinpointed for vandalizing property in the city and on State Capitol grounds.

Same kid seen vandalizing two sites in Austin, TX. Who is he? Who are these people? Who are they working for? @realDonaldTrump @Austin_Police #antifaterrorists #austinprotest pic.twitter.com/wsjRMZ4ges — Robert (@rbrt987) May 30, 2020

DPS troopers tackled a man and placed him in custody after he allegedly spray-painted the Capitol building.

Things are getting HEATED after DPS tackles a man after he spray painted the Capitol building pic.twitter.com/2gdFvasd1p — Brandon Mulder (@brand4on) May 30, 2020

Texas State Representative James White (R-Hillister) told Breitbart Texas, “This is unacceptable, and we are glad that the government is finally going to put our foot down and not let it spread like in other states.”

The representative from East Texas added, “We cannot have this degradation of society.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a “State of Disaster” on Sunday and authorized federal agents to act as Texas peace officers, Breitbart Texas reported.

Representative White said that the State Preservation Board immediately went to work to remove the Capital’s graffiti.

State officials closed the Capitol grounds and park on Sunday to prevent further vandalism to the building and historical monuments.

Capitol grounds are close off Sunday after Saturday’s protest. More than 100 DPS officers deployed throughout pic.twitter.com/47H4AbDwiV — Brandon Mulder (@brand4on) May 31, 2020

Lana Shadwick is a writer and legal analyst for Breitbart News. She is a trial lawyer who previously served as a prosecutor and family court associate judge in Texas. Shadwick can be reached at Lana@LanaShadwick.com.