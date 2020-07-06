Mexican Government Blames High Coronavirus Mortality Rate on Obesity

Mexico Coronavirus
Mexico's Health Secretariat
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

One of Mexico’s top health officials is drawing harsh criticism after saying the high rate of Coronavirus fatalities is largely thanks to poor eating habits and obesity. The country now ranks fifth in the world for deaths.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health Hugo Lopez Gatell recently took to social media to lash out at the public and various food companies for poor eating habits, which account for more than half of local Coronavirus fatalities. Lopez Gatell previously said that diabetes, obesity, and other health problems place patients at a higher risk. According to the health official, a large portion of Mexicans are overweight.

Mexico is currently reporting 256,848 confirmed cases and 30,639 fatalities. The figures show an approximate 11.9 percent fatality rate, much higher than other nations sitting closer to 3 percent. The United States is currently showing a downward trend near 5.9 percent.

The statements by Gatell earned harsh criticism on social media, arguing he was making excuses for a lack of preparation. Mexico did not confirm its first case until late February, giving the nation almost a month to prepare, compared to others.

Lopez Gatell was also criticized by a Harvard epidemiologist for performing a comparably smaller number of tests.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.