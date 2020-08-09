Migrant Arrested After Shots Fired at Human Smuggling Stash House in Texas near Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents and local police arrested an armed migrant after shots rang out in a human smuggling stash house in Texas near the border with Mexico. Border Patrol agents found nine migrants and a U.S. citizen inside the McAllen, Texas, home.

Weslaco Station Border Patrol dispatchers received a call for help from the McAllen Police Department early Sunday morning regarding numerous people inside a home. The police found the suspected human smuggling stash house while investigating a shots-fired call, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

#USBP agents assisted McAllen PD after they discovered a stash house while investigating gun shots in a McAllen neighborhood. Nine illegal aliens were taken into custody, one firearm seized. Read more: https://t.co/O86OKC34Tn pic.twitter.com/GnQA8PF7o5 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) August 9, 2020

Border Patrol agents responded to the local residence and interviewed the ten people found inside the home. The agents identified one of the people as a juvenile U.S. citizen. They identified the other nine as illegal aliens, officials stated.

Border Patrol agents took eight of the migrants into custody for immigration violations. The McAllen Police Department arrested the ninth migrant for discharging the firearm.

Officials did not immediately provide information on the nationalities or demographics of the nine migrants. They have also not released any information on the circumstances surrounding the firing of the firearm. It is not known if the firearm was a handgun or long gun.

Officials report no one was injured in the incident.

“Border Patrol agents are increasingly encountering armed subjects during the commission of smuggling activity as firearms are discovered on a weekly basis,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “So far this fiscal year, Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector have seized more than 100 firearms that were discovered during the commission of a crime, a nearly twofold increase compared to the same time period as last year.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.