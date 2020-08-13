Texas Woman Found Tortured to Death in Mexican Border City

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – A Texas woman became the latest local murder victim after unknown individuals tortured her to death. She leaves behind two young children.

On August 8, 22-year-old Lizbeth Rubio from Los Fresnos, Texas, traveled to Matamoros presumably to see her boyfriend. Hours later, the woman went missing until 72 hours later when authorities found her body.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office revealed that on Tuesday shortly after 12 p.m., authorities received a 911 call about a human body left in an empty lot near one of the city’s busiest avenues. Investigators found the partially nude and tortured corpse. Preliminary information suggests the victim was beaten and stoned to death. Authorities are waiting on the results of an autopsy prior to any official determinations.

Without a motive, Rubio’s violent death comes as Matamoros suffers a spike in kidnappings and extortion as members of the Gulf Cartel seek supplemental income. The cartel faction that controls Matamoros is waging a costly war with another segment of the Gulf Cartel in Reynosa. The war expenses and diminished income amid the pandemic are pushing gunmen into crimes of opportunity which directly impact innocent locals. In recent weeks, cartel gunmen kidnapped the father of a former mayor in broad daylight. Gunmen held the victim for several days until the family was able to pay an undisclosed sum. Other ransom abductions are reported by locals, however, in some cases, the victims are not returned despite paid ransoms.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.