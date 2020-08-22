Weapons, Fentanyl Seized at Immigration Checkpoint in California near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized a cache of weapons and a small quantity of fentanyl at an interior immigration checkpoint near the California border with Mexico. The seizure included a variety of weapons in addition to multiple firearms.

Agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint on August 20 observed a silver Honda SUV approaching for inspection. During an initial interview and inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs or other contraband on the passenger side of the Honda, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector officials.

The agent referred the driver, a 41-year-old male U.S. citizen, to the secondary inspection station for further investigation. During a physical search of the passenger area, agents found a small plastic bag. Agents tested the contents and identified the substance as 1.36 grams of fentanyl. The passenger, a 42-year-old female U.S. citizen, admitted the bag of fentanyl belonged to her, officials stated.

The agents then searched the remainder of the SUV and found a cache of weapons. Those included two semi-automatic rifles, three pistols, one revolver, and assorted ammunition. The officers found additional dangerous weapons including a hatchet, a collapsible steel baton, a stun gun, and a wooden bat.

During the process of cataloging the firearms, agents noted four of the weapons had no serial numbers. An additional firearm had been reported stolen from Huntington Beach, California, officials reported. Neither the driver or passenger claimed responsibility or ownership of the illegal firearms and other weapons.

The agents arrested the driver and passenger. During processing, the agents discovered two active warrants on the female passenger. Officials reported she is wanted for allegedly taking forbidden articles into a prison, and for a traffic charge of hit and run involving property damage.

The agents seized the weapons and the vehicle. They turned the case over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.