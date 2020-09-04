17 Previously Deported Felons Arrested Re-Entering U.S. in El Paso Sector in August

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 17 previously convicted aggravated felons who illegally re-entered the United States in August. The arrests included previously deported felons convicted of sexual offenses against children, drug trafficking, and other violent offenses.

El Paso Sector officials report their agents arrested 17 illegal aliens during the month of August — many of whom had been previously deported after serving jail sentences in multiple states around the country, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector officials.

Among these arrested criminal aliens, Border Patrol agents found convictions for dangerous offenses including, Child Molestation; Sexual Exploitation of a Minor; Enticing a Minor by Internet or Text; Indecent Liberties with a Minor; Trafficking Meth; Possession with Intent to Distribute; Assault; Rape; and Murder. In addition, three of the criminal aliens had affiliations with “notorious gangs,” officials stated.

These criminal aliens had convictions in states including Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.

“El Paso Sector agents continue undeterred in their commitment to secure and protect our nation’s borders,” stated El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “As a result of these great efforts, numerous criminal aliens were stopped from re-entering our communities.”

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the arrest of previously deported child sex offenders and other previously deported criminal aliens who are arrested by Border Patrol agents after illegally re-entering the country after deportation for their crimes.

Late last month, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported Mexican national with a conviction for murder, Breitbart Texas reported. During a records check, the agents learned that a court in Texas convicted Carrasco for a 1998 murder in Tennessee Colony. The Texas court sentenced the Mexican man to five years in prison. Four years later, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported Carrasco to Mexico at the Hidalgo, Texas, border crossing.

A few days earlier, El Centro Sector agents arrested another Mexican national with a previous conviction in California for e now-50-year-old Mexican man to three years in state prison following his conviction for “Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child under 14 years old,” officials stated.

