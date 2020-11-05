Trump Makes Gains in Democrat-Held Texas Border Counties over 2016

President Donald Trump made significant strides in traditionally Democrat-held counties on or near the Texas border in Tuesday night’s election. Biden lost more counties than almost any Democrat candidate in Texas’s history, according to a political consultant interviewed by Breitbart News.

Statewide, Biden only won 21 of the Lone Star State’s 254 counties — 12 of these in the state’s border region.

“There is a systematic bias in the Democrat world that pigeonholes people into voting certain ways,” Dave Carney, chief political consultant for Texas Governor Greg Abbott, told Breitbart Texas Wednesday afternoon. “There is a belief that if more Latinos voted, more Democrats would get elected.”

Tuesday, more people, including Texas Hispanics, voted and yet, Republicans continued to win. Results for Republicans actually improved in many counties south of San Antonio, Carney explained.

In 20 Texas counties located on or near the state’s border with Mexico, President Donald Trump won eight, according to numbers widely reported on the day after the presidential election. This is up from only three counties won by the 2016 Trump campaign. While these counties that run from Brownsville to El Paso remained predominantly Democrat, President Trump increased his number of votes in 19 of the 20 counties. He only lost ground in El Paso County when compared to 2016 results.

In contrast, Joe Biden’s numbers only increased in seven of the 20 counties and dropped in 13 counties.

President Trump mobilized Texas voters in this region by delivering on his promises regarding economic growth and border security, Carney said.

“Trump’s performance with Latino voters was impressive,” Carney stated. “In many counties, he doubled his 2016 turnout.”

More people voted, he said, and Texas is redder than before.

The counties surveyed include, in no particular order, Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, Zapata, Webb, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Dimmit, Maverick, Presidio, Val Verde, Brewster, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Terrell, Kinney, and El Paso.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.