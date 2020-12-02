Human Smugglers Abandon 3 Mothers, Toddlers in Freezing Arizona Border Desert

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrant mothers with toddlers after human smugglers abandoned them in freezing weather in the Arizona desert. The rescues occurred in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Tucson Sector agents received two emergency calls during the evening of November 28 regarding migrant mothers with toddlers who had been left behind by human smugglers. The temperature in the area was reported to be 27 degrees, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

The first call led agents to the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation where agents found a 19-year-old Guatemalan woman carrying a one-year-old child near the village of San Miguel, Arizona, officials stated. Agents conducted a medical screening and determined

The mother told agents her “coyote” abandoned her and her child when they were unable to keep up with the other’s being smuggled, a local Border Patrol official told Breitbart Texas.

Twenty minutes later, agents working near Sasabe, Arizona, received information about another 911 call about two mothers who had been abandoned in the desert with their toddlers. Agents responded to the area and found two 22-year-old Guatemalan women. Each woman was traveling with a two-year-old.

These woman also reported being abandoned by human smugglers because they could not keep up with the group. The four Guatemalan migrants were found to be in good health, officials stated.

“Though many believe the Arizona desert is safer now than during the summer, the risks of dehydration and hypothermia are extremely high during the winter months,” Tucson Sector officials said in a written statement.

In addition to the three mothers with their toddlers, Border Patrol agents rescued a total of 21 other migrants over the Thanksgiving weekend. The ten incidents occurred at multiple locations along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.