Feds Seize $1M in Cash Headed to Mexico at California Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working an international border crossing in Southern California seized more than $1 million in unreported currency headed to Mexico.

CBP officers assigned to the San Ysidro Port of Entry on December 9 observed an SUV approaching for inspection prior to leaving the United States to Mexico. During an initial inspection in the outbound lanes, a CBP K-9 alerted to an odor it is trained to detect near the driver’s side quarter panel, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

Amazing seizure of $1 million of illicit proceeds headed to Mexico. This is a demonstration of great police work and dedication to the #CBP mission by our officers with the goal of stopping the illicit movement through the border. Read about it here: https://t.co/k7AQA7ChqT pic.twitter.com/moAgUyvRhn — Acting Director of Field Operations Anne Maricich (@DFOSanDiegoCA) December 13, 2020

The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection area. Following the alert from the K-9, officers conducted a physical search of the vehicle and found multiple bundles of unreported U.S. currency. The officers found the cash in the quarter panels, under the third-row seat, and the cargo area of the vehicle, officials reported.

CBP officers documented the unreported currency and reported the seizure of more than $1 million USD.

“CBP officers and a canine team successfully stopped the smuggling of the currency during outbound inspections,” Anne Maricich, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP in San Diego said in a written statement. “This is a demonstration of great police work and dedication to the CBP mission by our officers with the goal of stopping the illicit movement of currency through the border.”