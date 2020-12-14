November Migrant Apprehensions Fall Slightly amid 7-Year High

The apprehension of migrants illegally crossing the border between ports of entry fell slightly from October to November, but the figures remain near the seven-year high mark for November apprehensions.

The arrest of migrants illegally crossing the southwest U.S.-Mexico Border in November fell by 538 compared to October arrests. However, the 67,101 arrested migrants are more than double the November 2019 total of 33,524. The arrests are significantly higher than the November reports from Fiscal Years 2015-2020, according to the November Southwest Border Migration Report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Monday.

The apprehension of Unaccompanied Alien Children fell slightly from October (4,661) to November (4,467). Migrant family unit apprehensions also full from 4,556 in October to 4,121 in November.

The arrest of single adults, mostly from Mexico, according to CBP officials, rose slightly from 58,422 in October to 58,513 in November.

CBP officials frequently discuss the dangerous condition in which these migrants are transported and warehoused by cartel-connected human smugglers. They are frequently packed into tractor-trailers in large numbers or stored in overly crowded stash houses at points along or near the border.

Over the weekend #USBP Agents in Laredo, Texas, encountered 218 illegal aliens from 7 different countries in 2 human smuggling events. In both incidences, most of the 218 individuals had no protection from #COVID-19 while crammed inside of the confined space. pic.twitter.com/t9FVcBcliv — Chief Rodney Scott (@USBPChief) December 8, 2020

The total number of migrants arrested during the first two months of Fiscal Year 2021, which began on October 1, sits at 134,740. This is up substantially over the same period in each of the previous seven years, the monthly report states.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector accounts for 17,225 of the 67,101 migrants arrested in the nine sectors that sit on the U.S. southwest border with Mexico. The next closest sector is Tucson with 11,955 arrests. The sector accounts for 1,663 of the 4,467 Unaccompanied Alien Children apprehended and 1,349 of the 4,121 Family Unit Aliens arrested in November.

Under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Border Patrol agents expelled 119,409 of the 134,740 migrants arrested (nearly 90 percent) along the southern border after illegally entering the U.S. since October 1. CBP officials report most of these are expelled to Mexico within two hours of their apprehension.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.