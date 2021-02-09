Deported Gang Member Arrested After Re-Entering U.S. at California Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported gang member after he illegally crossed into California.

El Centro Station agents patrolling the border about 30 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry on February 5 observed a man they believed had illegally entered the United States. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for a screening and criminal background investigation, according to information obtained from El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

#ALERT #USBP agents arrested a Sureño gang member & convicted #felon Friday after he illegally entered the U.S. The man, an illegal alien from Mexico, is being held in federal custody facing further felony charges. #newsalert #vigilant #frontline ✅ https://t.co/szeoGiqcoF pic.twitter.com/XM2BKlmFxM — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) February 9, 2021

The agents identified the man as a 33-year-old Mexican national. Officials report the man has a criminal history in the United States for driving under the influence and domestic violence. Agents also identified him as a member of the violent Sureño gang. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officer previously deported him to Mexico, records indicate.

Federal prosecutors also convicted the Mexican national on a felony charge under 8 USC 1326 — Re-entry after being Previously Removed, the report continues. His last deportation occurred in July 2017.

Agents transported the man to a federal detention facility where he will await prosecuted again under 8 USC 1326 — Re-entry after being Previously Removed.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted on February 4 that his agents arrested a previously deported sex offender who illegally crossed the border after being removed.

#BUSTED SEX OFFENDER #arrested by #USBP yesterday after illegally entering the U.S. This is the 8th convicted sex offender arrested by El Centro Sector this fiscal year‼️ Border Security IS National Security. #newsalert #crimewatch #bordernews ➡️https://t.co/u5qmQ9GGGF pic.twitter.com/AkVNhK9KG9 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) February 5, 2021

An Ohio court convicted the Mexican sex offender in 2008 for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. The court sentenced the man to 12 months in prison. He also faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal.

Bovino said this is the eighth sex offender arrested by his agents since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021 which began on October 1, 2020.

