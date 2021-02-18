Mexican President Confirms Discovery of ‘Experimental’ Cartel Coca Field

Mexico’s president confirmed the discovery of experimental coca fields in the coastal state of Guerrero, signaling a potential new venture for cartels.

During a news conference, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke about the discovery of a coca plantation in Atoyac, Guerrero.

“We know that you are there in Guerrero experimenting with coca growths,” Lopez Obrador said. “We are already investigating that. We have found some coca growths in Atoyac.”

While Guerrero has vast poppy fields and is considered a heroin production area, this is one of the first times that Mexican officials confirmed coca growths in the region. Breitbart Texas consulted with Mexican federal law enforcement officials who confirmed that criminal organizations are working to develop coca fields to establish full cocaine production processes in Mexico. Authorities have found experimental growths in Chiapas and in Guerrero, the law enforcement source revealed.

In 2014, Mexican soldiers seized 1,639 coca plants in a field in Tapachula, Chiapas. That raid came after the arrests of three suspects who had more than 360 pounds of coca leaves in a house per case file 711/CO49-2014. Six years after that raid, Mexico’s government has released very limited information about the case.

During his news conference, Lopez Obrador did not specify which criminal organization was responsible for the coca growth but spoke about improving government aid to farmers to keep them from growing drugs.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.