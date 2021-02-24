Current Mexican Border State Governor Faces Organized Crime Probe

Tamaulipas Governor
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Federal prosecutors in Mexico are targeting a border state governor in an organized crime investigation and are asking that nation’s legislature to strip his criminal immunity protections. Prosecutors also say they are reviewing money laundering and tax fraud allegations.

Federal prosecutors in a money-laundering task force from Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) filed a request with congressional leaders for hearings to remove criminal immunity and target Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca in connection with an investigation into organized criminal activity, money laundering, and tax fraud. The matter became public after Moises Ignacio Mier Velazco, a congressional leader with the MORENA Party, tweeted the document. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, February 25.

During a morning news conference, Mexico’s Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero claimed that the investigation was not political, though Cabeza de Vaca is one of the most vocal opponents to current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In response to the allegations, Cabeza de Vaca took to social media claiming he was the target of a political attack and that he was not notified of the matter but would fight the charges.

Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit previously revealed to news outlets that they had an open investigation into Cabeza de Vaca’s family on money laundering concerns. In August, the border state governor denied allegations of being tied to cartels during a news conference with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Cabeza de Vaca warned about playing politics with allegations of ties to organized crime because such “games” risked lives.

Most recently, Cabeza de Vaca was tied to controversy after after a dozen state police officers murdered and incinerated Central American migrants in route to the Texas Border. The massacre is the latest of a series of allegations of police brutality and cooperation with cartels.

