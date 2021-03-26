Mexican Politician Accused of Sexually Abusing Young Daughter

A politician in central Mexico faces criminal charges for the alleged sexual abuse of his young daughter. He caused controversy earlier this year when he published questionable photographs of the pair on social media.

On Thursday afternoon, state authorities in Puebla arrested Jose Elias Medel Galindo, who was running for a congressional seat in Puebla. According to El Universal, authorities have charged him with “aggravated pedophilia.” Details of the criminal case have not been made public.

In mid-February, the Citizen’s Movement Party (Movement Ciudadano) withdrew support for Medel Galindo following the viral social media posts. The politician appears in questionable situations with his young daughter where he kissed her on the lips and posed in romantic positions in bed without clothes. He claimed that they were innocent in nature.

In February, state authorities took custody of the young girl and placed her in the System for de Integral Development of the Family (DIF).

