Texas Missing Tiger Found Safe — Taken to Shelter

HOUSTON, Texas — The Bengal tiger videoed while wandering a west-Houston neighborhood on Mother’s Day has been found and is headed to a wildlife sanctuary. Houston Police Department (HPD) officials say the tiger, named India, belongs to a man who was out of jail on bond for a murder charge.

HPD officials would not disclose where they found the tiger but said it is unharmed and was taken to the city’s BARC animal shelter, Fox 26 Houston reported.

HPD Major Offenders Commander Ron Borza is relieved “India” the is now safe: https://t.co/3w2CZznKu9 pic.twitter.com/RiNviPFzq3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 16, 2021

The investigation into the illegal possession of a dangerous animal in the city of Houston is still underway. Police Commander Ron Borza with the Major Offenders Division says India belongs to murder suspect Victor Cuevas. Video shot in the neighborhood on Mother’s Day showed Cuevas taking the tiger into his house before eventually loading it into a van and fleeing the scene.

“The animal likes attention, but in no way shape or form, should you have an animal like that in your household,” Commander Borza told reporters during a press conference. “That animal is only 9 months old; it already weighs 175 pounds, full-grown…it still had its claws and it could do a lot of damage if it decided to but luckily for us, he’s very tame.”

Michael Elliott, the attorney for Cuevas, told reporters the tiger does not belong to Cuevas.

Police met with a woman, referred to as “Gia,” who is reported to be the owner of the tiger. Officials disclosed Gia is married to Cuevas thus validating Cuevas’ ownership of India.

“It is Victor’s tiger,” Borza flatly stated. “That’s what I was told by her and she’s the wife of Victor, and she said she’s had the tiger for 9 months and that tiger is approximately 9-months old.”

A judge in Fort Bend County revoked Cuevas’ $50,000 bond and ordered the murder suspect held on a new bond of $300,000.

As for India, Borza said the tiger will be headed to a sanctuary on Sunday.