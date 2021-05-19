Former Acting CBP Commissioner: DHS Secretary Must Go

Former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan and three former top DHS officials are calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ job. The joint statement was issued by Morgan, former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, and Ken Cuccinelli, former Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Morgan further told Breitbart Texas, “The final straw for me was the Secretary’s testimony in front of Congress last week … Rather than be honest with the American people and take ownership of the crisis they created at our southern border, he continued the spin, misdirection, and blatant lies being pushed by the Biden Administration.”

The statement and request for Mayorkas to be dismissed comes as DHS struggles to deal with the highest influx of migrants in more than 20 years. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 178,000 apprehensions occurred in April alone. There are more than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children in custody of the federal government according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Morgan told Breitbart Texas, “He sounded more like a politician than the Secretary responsible for protecting our homeland security.”

The formal joint statement reads:

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took an oath to defend and secure our country, but in less than four months on the job he has abjectly failed to live up to that commitment. Instead, he has presided over a reckless abandonment of enforcing America’s immigration laws and securing our borders. If President Biden has the best interests of the American people in mind, the path forward is clear: Return to the Rule of Law. Mayorkas has shown that he is the wrong person to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Rather than providing the support and tools his agencies need to execute their fundamental missions, he has created an unmitigated crisis where both immigration enforcement and border security are almost non-existent. Border apprehension numbers are at a historic high, while deportations are at an all-time low. In defiance of existing federal law, ICE agents have been ordered not to arrest known public safety threats, as well as ignore a federal judge’s order to deport criminals, after receiving due process at great taxpayer expense. The number of migrant children in federal custody is through the roof. Criminal cartels and human traffickers are proliferating and profiting at unimaginable levels. Not only is this not securing the homeland, it’s a complete abandonment of the brave men and women we once had the privilege to lead. Enough is enough. The nation needs a Secretary of Homeland Security who will actually secure the homeland and fix – not facilitate – the border crisis. Someone who will enforce the law, not reward or ignore lawbreakers. We’re running out of time, Mr. President. The American people are watching.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.