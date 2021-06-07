Child Sex Predators Arrested Crossing Border into Texas

Border Patrol agents and CBP officers working opposite ends of the Texas-Mexico border arrested multiple sex offenders attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S. after being deported.

Late last week, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two criminal aliens and an MS-13 gang member attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico, according to information obtained from CBP officials in South Texas. Courts in Texas and Florida convicted the two sex offenders for indecency with a child and molestation of a child.

Rio Grande City Station Border Patrol agents patrolling the border near Roma, Texas, on Thursday, encountered a group of four migrants who had just illegally crossed the border. During the processing, which includes a biometric background investigation, agents learned that a court in Plano, Texas, convicted one of the men, a Guatemalan national, in 2017 for indecency with child, officials stated.

The court sentenced the Guatemalan man to nine years of probation. Immigration officials deported the man following the close of the court’s business.

A few hours later, McAllen Station agents apprehended another group of migrants who had just crossed the border. During processing, court records identified one of the men, a Honduran national, as having a criminal history.

A court in Marion County, Florida, convicted the Honduran national in 2006 for lewd and lascivious behavior — molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age, the report indicates. The court sentenced him to 15 years in state prison.

McAllen Station agents also arrested a member of the dangerous MS-13 transnational criminal gang on Wednesday. The agents encountered the member shortly after he crossed the border from Mexico.

At the other end of the Texas border with Mexico, CBP officers in El Paso arrested two men wanted for sexual assault of a child. The first arrest occurred on May 29 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. The officers arrested a 68-year-old U.S. citizen as he attempted to cross the border from Mexico into Texas, officials stated.

A routine records check uncovered an active warrant from Las Vegas, Nevada, for Sexual Assault of a child.

A few days later, officers arrested a previously deported Mexican national attempting to cross the pedestrian border crossing. The man told officers he was here to turn himself in to the El Paso Police Department where he is wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child.

CBP turned both suspects over to local police for processing.

“CBP works closely with our law enforcement partners to apprehend fugitives from justice,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Partnership among law enforcement agencies is critical in protecting our communities.”