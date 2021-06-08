25 Migrants Found Locked Inside Grain Hopper Rail Car near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents discovered a group of 25 migrants locked inside a grain hopper rail car near Hebbronville, Texas, over the weekend.

“During the sweltering mid-afternoon of June 5, agents from the Hebbronville Station conducted a train inspection in Hebbronville, Texas and discovered a tampered lock on a grain hopper,” according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials. “At the bottom of the grain hopper were 25 individuals trapped with no means of escape.”

The agents removed the migrants from the rail car and provided medical screening due to the heat. Once medically cleared, the agents conducted immigration interviews and identified the 25 migrants as foreign nationals from El Salvador. The agents said all of the migrants entered the U.S. illegally.

“This dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry is strongly discouraged as it often results in serious injury or death,” officials said. “Many times, migrants choose this cruel method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.”

“In this case, fortunately, agents detected the individuals and were able to rescue them before any fell victim to a heat-related injury,” the statement concluded.

In May, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found 25 migrants in a grain hopper rail car about 120 miles from the border in Robstown, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

The agents quickly removed the migrants and learned they boarded the train illegally after crossing the border near Laredo. Laredo is located approximately 120 miles southwest of Robstown.