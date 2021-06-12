100 Migrants Found in Stash House near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 migrants locked in a human smuggling stash house near the Texas border with Mexico. The arrests occurred on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to secure the state’s border and arrest migrants violating state laws.

Laredo Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with the Laredo Police Department and ICE Homeland Security Investigations on June 10 to investigate a suspected human smuggling stash house, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector officials.

Teamwork: #Laredo Sector #BorderPatrol agents, together with @HSI_SanAntonio, @mylaredopd partners took down a stash house in South Laredo with more than 100 undocumented individuals. Read more: https://t.co/94bX0mWbF6 — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) June 11, 2021

Agents and other law enforcement officials entered the suspected stash house and found more than 100 migrants from Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Nicaragua, officials reported. None of the migrants wore any type of personal protection equipment despite more than 100 people being packed inside the single-family home.

A few days earlier, Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak reported the apprehension of 182 migrants in three stash houses in a two-hour period.

128 arrests from 3 stash houses in only 2 hours. Yesterday, US Border Patrol Laredo Sector agents and @mylaredopd Laredo Police Department shut down three stash houses throughout the city of Laredo and apprehended 182 undocumented individuals. pic.twitter.com/sZTLtGSlbh — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) June 3, 2021

The June 10 stash house raid came on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans to begin the immediate building of border barriers and “mass arrests” of migrants illegally entering Texas and violating state laws, Breitbart Texas reported.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” Governor Abbott told Breitbart Texas in a one-on-one interview shortly before the public announcement at his Border Security Summit in Del Rio, Texas, on Thursday. “And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

The governor stated, “If you come to Texas, you’re subject to being arrested. You’re not going to have a pathway to roam the country. You’re going to have a pathway directly into a jail cell.”