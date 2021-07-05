Fugitive Texas Murder Suspect Killed in Shootout with Mexican Cops

A man wanted in Texas for killing a woman and injuring two other men, including a U.S. federal agent, died in a shootout with Mexican authorities after trying to hide in the border state of Tamaulipas.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by the Tamaulipas government revealed that a state police special operations group tracked down 27-year-old Eduardo Zamora in connection with a fatal shooting in Harlingen, Texas. On Sunday, a special police unit known as GOPES found Zamora at a house in Rio Bravo and tried to arrest him.

Zamora began firing at the officers, injuring two. Police fought off the attack and killed Zamora. Tattoos and identification documents in Zamora’s wallet helped confirm his identity in a preliminary fashion. The two injured officers were rushed to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Zamora had been on the run since Friday morning when he shot and killed a woman at a gas station in Harlingen. The victim tried to ask for help from a man at the station, but Zamora also shot that witness. A U.S. agent at the location tried to assist the victims and got into a shootout with Zamora. The agent also sustained gunshot injuries.

Texas authorities offered a $25,000 reward for his capture.

