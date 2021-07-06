1400 Criminal Migrants Arrested in One Texas Border Sector this Year

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested more than 1,400 criminal aliens during Fiscal Year 2021 as they attempted to re-enter South Texas from Mexico. Many of these had histories of violent and sexual crimes including acts against children.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested three criminal aliens last week after they illegally crossed the border into Texas, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. This adds to the more than 1,400 criminals arrested since the October 1, 2020, beginning of the fiscal year, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted.

Add another 3 apprehensions to the list of over 1,400 criminal migrants #RGV agents have arrested since October. These violent offenders have committed despicable acts within our country & have returned to the U.S., even after being previously removed! https://t.co/a6q6GgGEAd pic.twitter.com/SoOzdV6vsf — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 1, 2021

“These violent offenders have committed despicable acts within our country & have returned to the U.S., even after being previously removed!” Hastings tweeted.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a 28-year-old male after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico on June 30. During processing, the agents identified the man as a Honduran national and registered sex offender.

A court in Suffolk County, New York, convicted the man in 2012 for the rape of a child under the age of 15, officials reported. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers removed the man to Honduras in 2013 following his guilty plea.

Later that day, McAllen Station agents found a group of 21 migrants. During processing, the agents identified one of the men as a 42-year-old Mexican national. Court records from Polk County, Arkansas, show a conviction for in February 2019 4th degree sexual assault. ERO officers deported the man to Mexico in July 2018.

McAllen Station agents encountered a group of migrant families later that afternoon. While processing the group, the agents identified one of the men as a Honduran national and registered sex offender. Court records from Wisconsin show a conviction for 4th degree sexual assault in 2012. The court sentenced the criminal alien to 45 days in confinement and two years of probation. ERO officers deported the man in 2015.

All previously deported criminal aliens who re-enter the United States are subject to federal prosecution for felony illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the migrants could face up to 20 years in federal prison.