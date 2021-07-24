Migrant Hiding on Texas Farm near Border Run Over, Killed by Tractor

Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco reported the death of a suspected migrant near Uvalde, Texas. A farmer ran over one of the hiding migrants, killing him.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call concerning suspected migrants on State Highway 55 on Friday morning. Nolasco says he saw two suspected migrants run into a farm field to avoid capture. One appeared to be a child around eight years old.

Tragically, one suspected migrant was killed after he was accidentally run over by a combine tractor as he hid from authorities, officials stated.

Sheriff Nolasco notified the Border Patrol to begin a search for the missing eight-year-old suspected migrant in hopes that the same fate would not await the child. A search involving the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol, and Texas Game Wardens commenced in hopes of locating the child.

Sheriff Nolasco told Breitbart Texas the child and another migrant were found safe in an adjacent farm. The accident victim was pronounced dead by a Uvalde justice of the peace at 12:42 pm on Friday. No identification was located on the body.

The area is near a railroad line that travels from the border area to San Antonio, Texas. Migrants frequently board trains in this area in order to avoid detection and arrest by the Border Patrol. This may have been the case for the suspected migrant killed in the accident.

Officials report an uptick in migrants boarding trains in Uvalde County. Border Patrol agents are discovering at times, more migrants concealed on a single day than were found in an entire month in years past. In June, one train was found to have more than 50 migrants concealed in the train cars and engine.

For those discovered near Uvalde, most do not use the train to cross the international border. They typically cross on foot near Eagle Pass and walk to rail yards. They ultimately climb on northbound rail cars to circumvent inland Border Patrol checkpoints.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.