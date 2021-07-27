Migrant Girl Saved from Registered Sex-Offender ‘Sponsor,’ Says Border Patrol

Border Patrol agents and a remote CBP officer saved a Guatemalan migrant teen from being transferred to a registered sex offender who was listed as her “sponsor.” The girl was apprehended along with a group of 85 migrants who crossed from Mexico into Texas over the weekend.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 85 migrants who crossed the Rio Grande into the U.S., according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. At least one of the migrants was identified as an unaccompanied minor — a 16-year-old girl from Guatemala.

The teenage girl provided agents with the name of a sponsor in California. She claimed the sponsor was a family friend, officials reported. “By memory, she provided demographic information of her alleged sponsor, which is rare and raised concern from agents,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer stationed in Canada interviewed the girl via a remote teleconference. Remote officers are assisting Border Patrol agents with these types of assistance due to the overwhelming numbers of migrants being processed in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

While interviewing the alleged sponsor who lives in Oroville, California, agents became suspicious of the “family-friend” relationship due to inconsistencies in his statements. Further investigation identified the man as a registered sex offender, officials stated.

“As more cases of unaccompanied juvenile migrants arise, public awareness is imperative, as migrants face dangers each day,” Rio Grande Valley Sector officials said. “Although we are faced with the rising numbers of apprehensions, our Border Patrol agents utilize their investigative techniques and work collaboratively with other law enforcement authorities to safeguard migrant children.”

“RGV Sector agents are tirelessly working to ensure unaccompanied children are not harmed and sent with individuals in our communities who seek to prey on children,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings added. “Due to the diligence of the CBP officer and agents, the unaccompanied female juvenile is safe, and all proper authorities have been notified.”