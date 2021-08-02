21K Migrants Apprehended in One Texas Border Sector Last Week

Migrant apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley Sector continue to rise as Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 21,000 migrants during the last week. The announcement by sector officials follows a tweet reporting the apprehension of more than 20,000 migrants the week before.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images of the massive numbers of migrants crossing from Mexico into South Texas last week. Hastings said his agents apprehended more than 21,000 migrants during the last week of July.

The days of linewatch #operations are few and far between. Last week's apprehensions stand at more than 21K….

as #agents continue to do their best.

The chief added that many of the migrants, including two pregnant females in labor, required medical attention.

#Migrants are in dire need of medical care as they continually cross into the US to include 2 pregnant females suffering labor pains on Saturday.

Border Patrol agents previously told Breitbart Texas they are being taken off the front line of providing border security in order to take care of and process the massive number of migrants crossing the border. Chief Hastings added that the agents’ days are “consumed with processing, hospital watch, transportation, and checkpoints.”

#RGV agents' primary mission is protecting the frontline but shifts these days are consumed with processing, hospital watch, transportation, and checkpoints.

Just one week ago, Chief Hastings tweeted that his agents apprehended more than 20,000 migrants in one week, Breitbart Texas reported. “It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing!” the chief wrote.

On Sunday, news outlets began reporting that Rio Grande Valley Sector agents were detaining nearly 1,000 migrants outdoors underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge near Mission, Texas.

The outdoor warehousing of migrants in the Rio Grande Valley comes on the same day officials in the Del Rio Sector began holding migrants outdoors under a similar international bridge in the 100+ degree heat, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. Officials were careful to keep the migrants mostly hidden from view of the public.