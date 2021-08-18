Fake FBI, DEA Badges from China Seized at Chicago Mail Facility, Says CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found several packages from China containing counterfeit Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI badges. The fake badges were destined to various locations around the country.

CBP officers assigned to the Chicago International Mail Branch (IMF) on August 13 and 15 found packages containing fake federal law enforcement badges being mailed from China to multiple locations in the United States, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

Upon inspection, officers identified and seized eight Drug Enforcement Administration special agent badges, officials reported. They also found one FBI badge.

CBP officials told Breitbart Texas the nine badges looked very realistic. They said agents from the two law enforcement agencies verified the counterfeit nature of the badges. The badges were not headed to any concentrated area of the country and were not accompanied by any type of fake credentials.

“These counterfeit badges could have led to disastrous consequences if our officers had not found them,” LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago said in a written statement. “Criminal organizations could have used these badges for their illicit activity under the guise of federal agents. Our CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations.”

Area Port Director Shane Campbell added, “It could be a serious security issue. Used nefariously, a fake badge can be a danger to the public and can harm the public’s trust in law enforcement.”

CBP officials told Breitbart it is not uncommon for them to find counterfeit law enforcement badges or other fake credentials in the mail. Previously seized items include U.S. Marshall’s Service badges, fake U.S. passports, fake driver licenses, and other government documents.

Tweets reporting seizures of a multitude of items by the Chicago Field Office can be found on their official Twitter page.