Criminal Migrants, Sex Offenders Arrested After Illegally Crossing U.S. Border

Border Patrol agents arrested multiple criminal migrants, sex offenders, and members of criminal gangs over the past few days. Those arrested included a convicted rapist, a member of the violent MS-13 transnational gang with multiple deportations, and a fugitive accused of molesting a child in 2019.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents arrested three migrants on Saturday after they illegally crossed the border near Palmview, Texas. During processing, agents identified one of the migrants as a criminal alien having been convicted in 2006 by a court in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, for aggravated assault and battery with a weapon. The court sentenced the Mexican national to 10 years in prison.

McAllen Station agents patrolling the border near Mission, Texas, on Monday encountered a group of 38 migrants. While processing them, the agents determined one of the migrants to be a member of the Paisa gang.

The following morning, McAllen Station agents patrolling near Hidalgo, Texas, found seven more migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. A records check identified one person in the group as being a member of the Sureno 13 gang. Immigration officers previously deported the migrant on multiple occasions.

McAllen Station found yet another dangerous migrant attempting to re-enter the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon. The agents arrested a group of 18 migrants near Hidalgo, Texas. During processing, agents identified one of the members of the group as Angel Oliva-Dias, a Salvadoran national.

Police records revealed that the Richmond, Virginia, Police Department arrested Oliva-Diaz in 2019 for sexual assault-sodomy of a girl. The court convicted the Salvadoran national and sentenced him to 36 months confinement.

Brownsville Station agents patrolling the border Wednesday night apprehended a man from Guatemala after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico. During processing, agents found an arrest warrant from the Barrow County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office where the migrant is wanted for a charge of child molestation stemming from a 2019 incident.

Elsewhere, Del Rio Station agents arrested a group of 16 Mexican nationals on September 6 who illegally crossed the border from Piedras Negras, During processing, agents identified one of the migrants as Alejandro Santiago-Perez.

A record search uncovered a conviction by a court in Raleigh, North Carolina in 2002 for second-degree rape and first-degree burglary. The court sentenced the 39-year-old Mexican national to a prison term of 84-110 months. Immigration officers deported him in January 2009.

Further west, Calexico Station agents in the El Centro Sector apprehended a migrant who illegally crossed the border into Calexico, California, on September 2. During processing, the agents identified the Nicaraguan national as Luis Ramon Maradiaga, 42. The records identified the man as a member of the hyperviolent MS-13 gang.

Immigration records show that officers deported Maradiaga on multiple occasions.

All previously deported criminal aliens are subject to new federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, each could receive a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

