Agents Rescue Drowning Migrant from California Border Canal

Border Patrol agents in Southern California rescued a migrant who had trouble staying afloat while crossing the All-American Canal. The migrant attempted to cross with another man.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents operating the sector’s Remote Video Surveillance System (RVSS) observed two people illegally crossing the border from Mexico into California, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The incident took place shortly after noon on October 8.

The RVSS operators sent Border Patrol agents to the location after observing the two migrants entering the canal in an attempt to travel north.

Officials report that one of the migrants began experiencing difficulty in remaining afloat in the canal despite wearing a life vest. Agents arrived on the scene and quickly deployed a rescue bag to pull the migrant safely to the bank.

Once they successfully rescued the man, the agents conducted a welfare check on the migrant and his traveling companion. Both men refused treatment.

The agents identified the two men as Mexican nationals who had illegally entered the United States and had no documentation authorizing them to remain in the country, officials reported. The agents transported the men to the El Centro Centralized Processing Center for processing and removal under Title 42.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 21, which ended on September 30, El Centro Sector agents apprehended 54,227 migrants. Despite having the second-lowest number of migrant apprehensions of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, agents saw an increase of nearly 122 percent over the same period the year before.