Migrants Found Locked Inside Fake FedEx Van near Border in California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of eight migrants locked inside a white delivery van near Niland, Arizona, officials stated. The driver of the van with fake FedEx markings initially represented himself as a delivery man.

El Centro Sector agents patrolling Highway 111 on October 14 observed a while panel van marked with FedEx logos near the immigration checkpoint. Officials stated the driver behaved with signs consistent with that of human smuggling activities.

#CLONED ‼️Things are not as they seem & our dedicated #USBP agents saw through this facade. Agents arrested a U.S. citizen & thwarted this dangerous human smuggling attempt of 8 undocumented individuals. Smugglers only see humans as cargo.#TruchaCoyote ✅https://t.co/HGlusZg7Ct pic.twitter.com/Xc4p8FxXnw — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 20, 2021

Agents stopped the van and approached the driver for an interview. The driver reportedly claimed to be a deliveryman, the report states. The agents obtained the driver’s consent to search the cargo area where they found eight people attempting to conceal themselves.

The driver, 37, now faces federal felony charges related to human smuggling.

The agents identified the eight migrants as Mexican nationals not legally present in the U.S. The agents transported the eight migrants to the El Centro Sector processing center. They seized the van used in the failed smuggling attempt.

#RequestingTow ⚠️Man smuggling 4 migrants attempted to flee #USBP during a vehicle stop. Agents used a Vehicular Immobilization Device to bring this chase to a quick & safe conclusion, as seen in the pictures below. These dangerous tactics put lives at risk! #truchacoyote pic.twitter.com/jPCjCniL0y — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) October 19, 2021