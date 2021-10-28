U.S. Coast Guardsmen responded to a notification of an overturned boat about 100 miles off the coast of Southern California. The search led to the rescue of 25 people who had been hanging to the small craft for approximately three days.

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tern crew responded to a call from a good Samaritan who said they found a capsized boat about 100 miles west of Point Loma, California, on Friday evening. The crew traveled to the report area and found the boat with 25 people hanging on.

Coast Guard officials said the passengers reported being stranded for approximately three days before being rescued.

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke tweeted that the human smuggling incident could have turned out much worse.

“People put their lives in the hands of smugglers who only care for profit,” Chief Heitke stated. “Thankfully, the professionals @USCG could rapidly respond to the good samaritan report.”