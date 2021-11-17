WATCH: Border Patrol Rescues Migrant Girl Abandoned on Island in Rio Grande

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a five-year-old girl after human smugglers abandoned her on an island in the Rio Grande. Video released by Border Patrol shows marine unit agents reuniting the girl with her mother.

Eagle Pass Station agents came upon a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border. While interviewing the migrants, one woman reported her daughter had been left behind on a river island.

Human smugglers are cold and calculated, often separating families for their own convenience or to gain compliance. Agents reunited a young girl with her family after a mother alerted agents that her daughter was left on an island in the Rio Grande. https://t.co/p4VkrHyZnL pic.twitter.com/PId2t8yYDJ — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 16, 2021

The agents called upon the Eagle Pass Station Riverine Unit to begin a search. The unit quickly found the girl with nine more migrants.

The marine unit agents ferried the migrants to awaiting land-based Border Patrol agents. The video shows the reuniting of the little girl and her mother. Agents identified the mother and child as citizens of Venezuela.

“Human smugglers are cold and calculated, often separating families for their own convenience or to gain compliance,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in a written statement. “Thankfully our agents acted quickly and were able to locate the young girl and reunite her with her mother without incident.”

“The subjects were not in medical distress and did not require medical attention,” sector officials stated. “All individuals were transported to the station for processing.”

The Del Rio Sector is currently the second-busiest of the nine southwest border sectors. In October, the first month of the new fiscal year, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 28,111 migrants including 6,005 family units.