WATCH: Drone Aids in Capture of 8 Migrants near Border in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents utilized drone technology to help in the apprehension of eight migrants attempting to make their way into the U.S. interior. The agents apprehended the migrants in south Laredo near a busy highway.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted a drone video showing a group of migrants attempting to cross U.S. Highway 83 in southern Laredo. The agents utilized the technology to track the migrants while ground-based Border Patrol agents moved in to make the apprehension of the eight migrants.

#USBP agents apprehend 8 undocumented individuals near Highway 83 in south Laredo. The utilization of state-of-the-art equipment provides agents a unique advantage making it safe for them to carry out their duties of protecting our Nation’s borders. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/7GZYJgrfvS — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 24, 2021

The video shows the migrants attempting to hide and flee from agents to avoid being arrested and returned to Mexico.

“The utilization of state-of-the-art equipment provides agents a unique advantage making it safe for them to carry out their duties of protecting our Nation’s borders,” Chief Hudak tweeted.

Laredo West Station agents ended a human smuggling attempt thanks to a concerned citizen reporting suspicious activity on Highway 44 north of Laredo, Texas.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/Xnn9J1AJ9A — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 23, 2021

Elsewhere in the sector, a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity that led to the apprehension of another group of migrants near Highway 44 north of Laredo. The driver of the smuggling vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch on a ranch while attempting to flee from agents.

This week, Cotulla Station agents deterred multiple human smuggling attempts.

Take a stand against these criminal organizations and other potentially dangerous acts by reporting human or drug smuggling to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/d0Axb0l9ce — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 23, 2021

Cotulla Sation agents also disrupted multiple human smuggling attempts. Smugglers pack migrants into pickup trucks like cordwood after removing rear seats as shown in the photos above.