WATCH: Drone Aids in Capture of 8 Migrants near Border in Texas

Laredo South Station Border Patrol agents utilized drone technology to track down and apprehend a group of migrants attempting to avoid arrest. (U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents utilized drone technology to help in the apprehension of eight migrants attempting to make their way into the U.S. interior. The agents apprehended the migrants in south Laredo near a busy highway.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted a drone video showing a group of migrants attempting to cross U.S. Highway 83 in southern Laredo. The agents utilized the technology to track the migrants while ground-based Border Patrol agents moved in to make the apprehension of the eight migrants.

The video shows the migrants attempting to hide and flee from agents to avoid being arrested and returned to Mexico.

“The utilization of state-of-the-art equipment provides agents a unique advantage making it safe for them to carry out their duties of protecting our Nation’s borders,” Chief Hudak tweeted.

Elsewhere in the sector,  a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity that led to the apprehension of another group of migrants near Highway 44 north of Laredo. The driver of the smuggling vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch on a ranch while attempting to flee from agents.

Cotulla Sation agents also disrupted multiple human smuggling attempts. Smugglers pack migrants into pickup trucks like cordwood after removing rear seats as shown in the photos above.

