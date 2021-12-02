Large Group of Migrants Apprehended near Border in West Texas National Park

Alpine Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants in the Big Bend National Park in far West Texas on December 1. The agents apprehended more than 70 migrants from Venezuala in the vast wilderness region.

Alpine Station agents teamed up with National Park rangers to apprehend a group of Venezuelan migrants found marching through the remote region near the Texas border with Mexico. The agents found 70 migrants who had entered the U.S. illegally.

For more information please click the link.https://t.co/aTce6vKiNG pic.twitter.com/8f3zQZ2Lag — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) December 1, 2021

“Big Bend Sector agents work hard every day along with local agencies to protect the American people and safeguard our borders,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin said in a written statement. “We appreciate our relationship with the National Park Service Rangers and all of our partners in the Big Bend region.”

During the past week, agents in the Big Bend Sector apprehended more than 200 migrants hiking through the national park, officials reported.

One day earlier, Van Horn Station agents working with CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrews, Texas Department of Public Safety aircrews, CID, and Texas Highway Patrol troopers to interdict multiple human smuggling incidents. One of the human smuggling attempts ended in a crash near Pecos, Texas. Chief McGoffin reported that no one sustained injuries in the crash.

Yesterday, Van Horn agents, with the help of CBP AMO, Texas DPS Air, CID, and Highway Patrol, intercepted multiple smuggling schemes, one led to a vehicle crash near Pecos. Thankfully, all agents and occupants were safe. These smugglers have no concern for humanity!

