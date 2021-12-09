Multiple Armed Human Smugglers Arrested near Border in California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents are witnessing an increase in the number of encounters with armed human smugglers. Agents in this sector made three such encounters in the past few days.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted a series of posts since December 6 reporting the apprehension of armed human smugglers by agents in the sector. Agents seized multiple pistols and rifles during immigration traffic stops.

Bovino tweeted on December 6 a photo of a pistol seized during a human smuggling interdiction where two smugglers were caught transporting six migrants illegally present in the United States.

#ArmedEncounter El Centro Sector #USBP agents foiled a smuggling attempt in which two human smugglers were transporting 6 undocumented individuals. During a search of the vehicle, a loaded firearm was discovered. Another example of the dangers at the #SouthernBorder. pic.twitter.com/6hB2ShfLn3 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) December 7, 2021

The following day, the chief tweeted additional photos showing human smugglers packing four migrants into the trunk of a sedan. The alleged human smugglers are reported to have stashed a pistol under the driver’s seat.

#trunkload thwarted⚠️ #USBP agents from El Centro Sector found 4 migrants dangerously stuffed into the trunk of a sedan during a human smuggling attempt last week. Agents also discovered a loaded #firearm under the driver’s seat. Smugglers have no regard for human life. pic.twitter.com/qUyuXcc6lX — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) December 8, 2021

On Wednesday, Bovino tweeted a series of photos showing the seizure of a pistol and two rifles during a vehicle stop. The agents also found drug paraphernalia during the search of the vehicle. One of the rifle cases bore a Nazi swastika icon.

#ArmedEncounter Yet ANOTHER dangerous armed encounter this week‼️#USBP agents discovered 2 rifles, a pistol, ammo & drug paraphernalia during a vehicle stop. The driver & passenger have criminal records that prohibit weapon possession.#BorderSecurity is #CommunitySafety pic.twitter.com/Ufow8vp3kf — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) December 8, 2021

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the dangers faced by Border Patrol agents as they continue to encounter armed human smugglers.