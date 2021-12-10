EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Border Patrol Releases Single Adult Migrants into Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Breitbart Texas captured footage of Border Patrol agents releasing nearly 150 single adult migrants within an hour at a makeshift non-government run shelter Thursday. A source within CBP says the agency will attempt to alleviate overcrowding at local Border Patrol stations by now releasing hundreds of single adult migrants.

Mission Border Hope stood up the makeshift shelter in a vacant, non-climate-controlled warehouse due to capacity issues at their primary location. The non-profit temporarily houses migrants as they wait transportation across the country. The shelter is not subject to any inspection standards and funding exhausted by the NGO to assist the migrants is reimbursed by DHS Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The migrants were bused from the local Border Patrol processing center. Three buses arrived within an hour of each other and unloaded nearly 150 male single adult migrants.

According to the source, most migrant releases traditionally consist of family unit members with tender-age children. The releases of single adult migrants is a sign of the increasing severity of the border crisis.

The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the releases are in response to severe overcrowding at area facilities and is are preparation for an increase in illegal crossings through the sector.

The motivation for surging the border, according to some sources within CBP, is the re-implementation by court order of the “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump era program began on Monday, however only in limited locations. Few migrants will be subjected to program, according to the source.

The spontaneous release of migrants was not carried out in accordance with ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations’ (ERO) Alternatives to Detention Program (ATD), in that no electronic monitoring devices were provided to the migrants released on Thursday.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.