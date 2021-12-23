EXCLUSIVE: Migrant Collapses in West Texas Border Patrol Station, Dies

DEL RIO, Texas — According to a source within Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a 47-year-old Cuban migrant died after collapsing in a Border Patrol detention cell in Comstock, Thursday. The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased. The man had been in custody since Sunday and was awaiting transfer to ICE.

According to the source, the migrant experienced health issues while in detention and was taken to a local emergency room. The migrant was treated and released back into federal hands. The death is now under investigation by CBP internal affairs personnel.

This fiscal year, CBP has reported nine in-custody deaths. The causes vary from respiratory emergencies, dehydration, and other accidents. According to a recent CNN report, 2021 will be the deadliest year for migrants crossing the US-Mexico Border since the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations group, began keeping records in 2014.

At least 650 migrants are believed to have died in their attempts to enter illegally, according to the IOM. The number fails to capture hundreds who are reported missing.

The Cuban migrant’s in-custody death comes as the Border Patrol struggles to handle the latest surge in crossings. The Del Rio Sector has recorded an average apprehension rate of more than 1,000 migrants a day.

The surge, as reported exclusively by Breitbart Texas, has resulted in severe overcrowding in eight of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors. In early December, more than 15,000 migrants were being detained in temporary cells awaiting release into or transfer to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations for longer-term space.

The overcrowding has caused the Border Patrol to release hundreds of single adult males due to capacity issues.

