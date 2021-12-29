Migrant Father, 1-Year-Old Son Rescued from Rio Grande in Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who became endangered in the Rio Grande as they crossed from Mexico to Texas. In one incident, the agents rescued a man and his one-year-old child.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of a man holding a one-year-old child after agents pulled them from the Rio Grande with a rescue throw bag.

3 more saved! Once again, agents save 3 illegal border crossers from the Rio Grande. A throw bag was deployed, saving a father & 1 y/o. An agent also jumped in the water to save a 12 y/o This doesn’t have to keep happening. No one’s life should be in danger, agents or migrants! pic.twitter.com/eGnjbYd1Kd — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 28, 2021

In a separate incident, an agent jumped into to the border river that separates Texas and Mexico to save a 12-year-old child.

“This doesn’t have to keep happening,” Chief Owens stated. “No one’s life should be in danger, agents or migrants!”

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents after illegally entering the U.S. between ports of entry undergo a biometric background check.

“The sex offenders that we arrest & remove all have previous convictions for sexual crimes against victims in the U.S.” Owens said in a tweet. “Record checks by our agents reveal these previous crimes during processing.”

DYK: The sex offenders that we arrest & remove all have previous convictions for sexual crimes against victims in the U.S. Record checks by our agents reveal these previous crimes during processing. Takes more time & technology, but worth it! pic.twitter.com/jszUsgAzWI — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 29, 2021

During one of these records checks, agents identified a migrant who was armed with arrested as a Salvadoran national. The records check revealed a previous conviction by a Louisiana court for “sexual assault of a victim 13-15 years old,” the chief reported. “There are people in this world who commit evil acts. That’s why we need law & order.”

For all those who say “Border Security doesn’t matter…” DRT agents apprehended a Honduran national on Monday, previously convicted of “sexual assault of victim 13-15 years old” in Louisiana. There are people in this world who commit evil acts. That’s why we need law & order. pic.twitter.com/HO1091t5Ta — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 28, 2021