Murderers, MS-13 Members Arrested with Migrant Groups in Texas near Border

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested five criminal migrants in a span of 30 hours Tuesday and Wednesday. Post-arrest investigations revealed two to be convicted murderers. One of the five was a sex offender and two were Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) members.

Early Tuesday, Border Patrol agents arrested on migrant crossing the Rio Grande with seven others from El Salvador and Mexico near Mission, Texas. One member of the group was arrested in 2005 for first degree murder. The 35-year-old man was subsequently convicted and sentenced to six years confinement. The man was also identified as an MS-13 member.

Within an hour, a Border Patrol agent in Brownsville was processing a Mexican national listed as a sex offender for criminal intent to commit felony rape, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, and obstructing persons making an emergency phone call in Dekalb County, Georgia. In that case, the migrant was ultimately convicted of sexual battery and hindering a person making an emergency call. In addition to these charges, agents discovered the migrant had a lengthy criminal history to include arrests for theft, assault, and drug/alcohol offenses.

Later Tuesday morning, agents near McAllen arrested a group of 19 migrants consisting of family units, unaccompanied migrant children, and single adults. One member was ultimately identified as an MS-13 member deported in 2015.

Early Wednesday, agents in Rio Grande City apprehended four men who crossed near the port of entry. The man was convicted of murder after a 2010 arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Later Wednesday morning, another Salvadoran migrant was arrested with six other migrants near McAllen. The group was joined by an MS-13 member.

The migrants face criminal and administrative charges for illegally entering the United States. In the case of those convicted of murder and sexual battery, a conviction can lead to a 20-year prison term.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.