WATCH: Distressed Migrant Airlifted off Arizona Mountain near Border

Three Points Station Border Patrol officials received a 911 call on January 10 from a migrant woman in distress in the Baboquivari Mountains southwest of Tucson. The woman became severely dehydrated and was unable to continue her march into the U.S., according to information received from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

Three Points Station agents rescued a migrant near Baboquivari Peak after she called 9-1-1. Agents reached the caller’s location and determined she needed further care. @CBPAMO responded and performed a hoist extraction to safety. #SavingLives Link: https://t.co/MIx7m1ecjD pic.twitter.com/DZh5z1u22I — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 13, 2022

Agents arrived in the area and found the woman and attempted to guide her out of the mountains. Due to her dehydration, she was unable to continue. Agents called for assistance from a CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew.

The Tucson Air Branch Blackhawk aircrew responded and located the agents and the migrant woman near Baboquivari Peak, officials stated. Due to the rugged terrain, the pilot could not land the helicopter so agents performed a hoist extraction of the woman and the two Border Patrol agents.

“This was another textbook rescue of a migrant in distress,” said Deputy Director of the Tucson Air Branch, William H. Robinson. “We work closely with our colleagues from Border Patrol to bring a bad situation to a successful conclusion.”

