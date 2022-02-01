EXCLUSIVE: Large Migrant Family Rescued by Texas National Guard at West Texas Border Crossing

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Texas National Guardsmen working border security along the Rio Grande border with Mexico rescued a migrant family from drowning. The family of nine migrants attempted to cross from Piedras Negras, Mexico, to Eagle Pass on the morning of January 31 and got caught up in the swiftly moving current.

Two Texas National Guardsmen assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission and law enforcement partners observed a family of nine migrants attempting to wade across the Rio Grande Monday morning shortly after sunrise, according to information provided by National Guard officials. As the guardsmen watched, the family got caught in the current and “began to drown,” officials stated.

The two guardsmen and the law enforcement partner put their own lives at risk and jumped into the river to save the family, an official with the Texas National Guard told Breitbart Texas. The team made contact with each individual and safely brought them to the riverbank. They saved the lives of all nine family members.

“This is what we do,” a Texas National Guard official told Breitbart. “We can’t lose our humanity in this process. When we see someone whose life is in danger and we can do something about it, we have to act.”

A spokesman for the Texas Military Department said this is not the first time this has happened. In the last four months, Texas National Guard service members carried out the rescue of five other migrant groups — just in the Eagle Pass area of operation.

An official on the ground explained that these types of rescues happen every other week, on average.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.