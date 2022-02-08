720 Migrants Apprehended Per Day in West Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents are apprehending migrants illegally crossing the border into Texas at the rate of 720 per day, officials tweeted. This rate moved the Del Rio Sector into the number one spot for migrant apprehensions in January, a CBP official told Breitbart Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted images of agents apprehending large groups of migrants over the weekend. The tweet includes a report showing the sector’s agents apprehended migrants at the rate of more than 720 per day.

Friday to Sunday for DRT:

– Over 720 apprehensions per day

– 8 undocumented migrants rescued from 911 calls

– 36 smuggling attempts stopped, arresting 145+

– 2 sex offenders arrested Apps went down slightly this weekend (cold weather), but as you can see, our agents were BUSY pic.twitter.com/vWDoX6edUW — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 7, 2022

In addition to the apprehensions, agents carried out eight migrant rescues, stopped 36 smuggling attempts (with 145 arrests), and stopped two sex offenders from making their way into the U.S. interior.

Two sex offenders arrested in two days for Del Rio Sector. The two Mexican nationals had convictions for sexual assault with a child and indecency with a child. These arrests are CLEAR examples of what border security means for the American people. pic.twitter.com/OACjHGkVE8 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 7, 2022

The massive increase in migrant apprehensions in the last five weeks moved the Del Rio Sector to the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Chief Owens stated some stations within the sector are experiencing increases of 350 percent over the same period in 2021, Breitbart Texas reported.

During a recent border tour, Breitbart Texas captured exclusive video of a steady flow of mostly Venezuelan migrants crossing at a single crossing point in Eagle Pass, Texas. Within about two hours, approximately 50 migrants crossed at this one location.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered more than 10,000 Texas National Guard soldiers and airmen to support the Border Patrol under Operation Lone Star. The deployment led to approximately 105,000 encounters by National Guard service members with migrants and the seizure of significant quantities of drugs and weapons, Breitbart reported.

“The work each of our service members is doing is very important,” Texas Adjunct General Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris told Breitbart Texas. “Their presence along the border creates a significant deterrence to criminal activity along our southern border.”

“Whether serving at a security point, constructing a barrier, or providing logistic and administrative support, each of our Soldiers and Airmen is critical to the broader effort to bring safety to our local communities,” General Norris stated.