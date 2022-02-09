5-Year-Old Migrant Girl Found Alone in Texas Along Rio Grande

Border Patrol agents continue to find young migrant children abandoned along the Texas riverbank of Rio Grande. This time, a five-year-old Guatemalan girl told agents she crossed the river by herself.

“This is NOT ok!” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted on Tuesday. His tweet included a photograph of the five-year-old Guatemalan girl who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

Wandering the border, all alone… This time it’s a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala. She told agents that she crossed the Rio Grande by herself. This is NOT ok! pic.twitter.com/B0H4BCmwLk — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 8, 2022

The waters of the Rio Grande are dangerous and lead to the drowning deaths of many migrants attempting to cross — including small children. On Tuesday, Chief Owens reported that four Cuban migrants were swept away by the swiftly moving river currents. “Thankfully, Border Patrol responded & pulled all 4 from the river,” he tweeted.

In 37 degree weather, 4 subjects from Cuba were swept away by the current of the Rio Grande. Thankfully, Boat Patrol responded & pulled all 4 from the river. Hypothermia, loss of motor function, altered conscious, death…This is what awaited these subjects if not for our agents. pic.twitter.com/2L310BngHH — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 8, 2022

The temperature at the time of the rescue was 37 degrees, he stated. “Hypothermia, loss of motor function, altered conscious, death…This is what awaited these subjects if not for our agents,” the chief added.

Late last week, Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents found two more toddlers along the Texas side of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. The agents found the two children, ages one and four, were found with a group of migrants who were not related to them. The agents turned the unaccompanied children over to the Department of Health and Human Services.