2nd Migrant 5-Year-Old Found on West Texas Border Riverbank this Week

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents found a second five-year-old migrant girl in as many days, according to officials. The agents found the little girl traveling with three other children.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of a girl found by agents after she illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Agents found the five-year-old Honduran with three other migrant children. The chief reported the oldest of the four children was 16.

Another 5-year-old female child found, making this the second in two days. This time a 5-year-old Honduran female was found with three other children, the oldest being 16. Where are the parents? pic.twitter.com/TDu7FW2C8k — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 9, 2022

“Where are the parents?” Chief Owens asked.

This tweet follows another post one day earlier when agents found a five-year-old Guatemalan girl who told agents she crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico by herself, Breitbart Texas reported.

Wandering the border, all alone… This time it’s a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala. She told agents that she crossed the Rio Grande by herself. This is NOT ok! pic.twitter.com/B0H4BCmwLk — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) February 8, 2022

Late last week, Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents found two more toddlers along the Texas side of the Rio Grande, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. The agents found the two children, ages one and four, were found with a group of migrants who were not related to them. The agents turned the unaccompanied children over to the Department of Health and Human Services.